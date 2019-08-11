Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 3,020,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.61.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 593,033 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 79,294 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 197,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 76,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAM. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.