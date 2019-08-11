Raymond James Increases Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $40.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,852. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 64.83% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $37,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,715 shares of company stock valued at $13,244,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 146.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

