Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $36.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

ZYME stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 139,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $930.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 321.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 100.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

