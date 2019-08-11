RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

RDNT traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 201,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23. RadNet has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other RadNet news, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,875.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $286,654.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,607.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,667 shares of company stock worth $811,454 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.