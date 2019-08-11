RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
RDNT traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 201,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23. RadNet has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Several research firms have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
