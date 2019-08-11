R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 210 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of R C M Technologies worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

