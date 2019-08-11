Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, 1,315,758 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,133,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

