Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

“We spent time on the west coast last week (LA + SF weather right now >>> Diagnostics (CFO and IR). Post solid 1H results after a reset in sentiment, numbers, and multiples last year, it is safe to say investor perception has recovered somewhat and the focus has shifted back towards the longer term path with the possibility of regulatory easing (particularly as organic volumes surprised last Q).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.44.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 581,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 125,051 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

