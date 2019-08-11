Quasarcoin Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $2,212.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,306,416 coins and its circulating supply is 168,306,416 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

