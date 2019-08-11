QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $36.19 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $2.65 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $24.43 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.49 or 0.04423851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044571 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

