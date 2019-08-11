Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.59 million and $1,095.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00024074 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012390 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.02138754 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,779,451 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.