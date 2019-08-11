Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08. Quantum has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.22.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

