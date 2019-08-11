qiibee (QBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $860,890.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 50.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One qiibee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. During the last week, qiibee has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $860,890.00 and $59,163.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.01255707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee's total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com .

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

