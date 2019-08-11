Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $10,459.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000465 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.