Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Capitala Finance Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Capitala Finance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CPTA opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

