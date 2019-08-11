Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $1,053,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,119,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,941,718 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Q2 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. 707,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -235.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.