Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBYI stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,612. The company has a market capitalization of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $146,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

