Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 93,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,703. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.79. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.77.

PLSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

