Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $3,080,483.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at $24,676,902.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,530,682 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 175,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 121,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

