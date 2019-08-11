Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.45.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

