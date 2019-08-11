Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,188.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,148.18. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

