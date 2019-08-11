Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after acquiring an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,975,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,487,930. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

