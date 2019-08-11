Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Northpointe Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northpointe Capital LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 949,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,281,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,487,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

