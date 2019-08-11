PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.PQ Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE PQG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PQ Group news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

