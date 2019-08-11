PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. PQ Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.93 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.93 EPS.

PQG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67.

In other PQ Group news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

