Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 393,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,058. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Potbelly by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Potbelly by 20,439.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

