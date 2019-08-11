Populous Price Down 9.2% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00005808 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, DragonEX and Livecoin. Populous has a total market cap of $35.29 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00264450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.01291531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00096334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, Binance, Livecoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

