PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $355,391.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $355,391.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00771852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002595 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,957,876,034 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

