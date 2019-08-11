PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $900.18 Million

Equities analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to report $900.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $878.80 million and the highest is $926.00 million. PolyOne posted sales of $883.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

POL has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wellington Shields raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 297,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

