Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Polarityte’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Polarityte stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.66. 253,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,212. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PTE has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities cut their price objective on Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In other Polarityte news, Director Peter A. Cohen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

