Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 243,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 334,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.74. 9,737,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,930,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.