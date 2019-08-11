Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.6-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. 42,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,967. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

