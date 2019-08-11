Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 2,163,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 1,598.78% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,566 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

