Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Plexus news, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $989,877. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

