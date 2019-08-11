PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHI. CLSA cut shares of PLDT from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLDT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PHI stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.56. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PLDT by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 41.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

