PlayGame Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,820.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 6% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $561,939.00 and approximately $2,820.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00260828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.01250564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020644 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,925,269 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

