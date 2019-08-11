Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

PAGP stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 1,644,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $169,283,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,664,000 after buying an additional 1,586,393 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,216,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,149,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,944,000 after buying an additional 267,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,895,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

