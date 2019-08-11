PIXEL Market Cap Hits $557,298.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. PIXEL has a market cap of $557,298.00 and $110,061.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,451.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.22 or 0.02919901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00838128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,471,159 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

