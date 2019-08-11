Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Trading Down 5.8%

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.35, 1,624,619 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,186,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $70,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Cook sold 12,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,658 shares of company stock worth $572,236. 64.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 133,492 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 110,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

