Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $675.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $584.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BBA Icatu Securities lowered Mercadolibre from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $512.99 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $592.57.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $690.10. The stock had a trading volume of 490,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $6,398,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $3,985,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.