Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $379.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Dean L. Schorno acquired 50,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,075,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,485,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

