Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Pioneer Municipal High stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,642. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
