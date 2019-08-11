Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Municipal High stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,642. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 651,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

