Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-4.75 EPS.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.82.

In other news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.