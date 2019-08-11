Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. 1,274,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

