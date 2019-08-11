Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $243,007.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $243,007.00 and $89.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00939636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003931 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

