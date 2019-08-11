Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.59. 2,869,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,685. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

