Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $83,269.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Phantasma has a market cap of $3.20 million and $83,269.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002721 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00145810 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004027 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000531 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031533 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

