Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $46.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. 21,609,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,679,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

