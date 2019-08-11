Personal Wealth Partners Takes $63,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $127,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $128,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,201,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.91. 1,477,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.