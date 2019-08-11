Personal Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 34.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 722,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.56. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

