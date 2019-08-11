Personal Wealth Partners Invests $28,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $772,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $989,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,337 shares of company stock valued at $50,914,425. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.